Judith Wood RN Ph.D.
- - age 80, born July 12, 1938, passed away March 30, 2019. Beloved sister of Susan Simon, Devoted Aunt of Kevin (Kim), Mindy (Scott), Debbi and Sharon Simon, Survived by numerous Grand Nephews and Nieces.Visitation will be Thursday, April 4th at 10:30am followed by the memorial service at McMahon, Coyne & Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Burial will follow at Knollwood Cemetery, 1678 Som Center Road, Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Case Western Reserve University/Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, 10900 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019