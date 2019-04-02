Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Knollwood Cemetery
1678 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Wood RN Ph.D.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Judith Wood RN Ph.D. Obituary
Judith Wood RN Ph.D.

- - age 80, born July 12, 1938, passed away March 30, 2019. Beloved sister of Susan Simon, Devoted Aunt of Kevin (Kim), Mindy (Scott), Debbi and Sharon Simon, Survived by numerous Grand Nephews and Nieces.Visitation will be Thursday, April 4th at 10:30am followed by the memorial service at McMahon, Coyne & Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Burial will follow at Knollwood Cemetery, 1678 Som Center Road, Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Case Western Reserve University/Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, 10900 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now