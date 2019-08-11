|
|
Judy Brandenburg
Cincinnati - Judy Watson Brandenburg, 86. Beloved wife of the late CD Brandenburg (Pic), loving mother of Catherine Stange, Karen (David Caplan), Debra (Pat Gallagher) and Todd (Leslie Jefferys). Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren, Phillip, Oliver, Clayton, Casey, Grant, Riley, JT, Will, and Barrett. Daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude Watson. Sister to Gordon Watson and the late Richard Watson. Devoted friend to Joseph, Annie, Ashley and Marella Soldano. Judy was born January 6, 1933 and passed away peacefully August 6, 2019. Judy grew up in Indian Hill and was a 1950 graduate of Madeira High School, The Nifty Fifty. She graduated from The University of Cincinnati's school of Design Art and Architecture. She will be most remembered for her spectacular gardens at her beloved home on Apple Hill Road. She was featured often in the Cincinnati Enquirer, Cincinnati Magazine and Better Homes and Gardens. When asked once if she was a master gardener, she replied, "No, I'm a lifetime gardener." Her positive, sunny-side up attitude and belief that each day was a gift was with her to the end. A public funeral service will be held at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes on August 13, 2019 at 10:30am. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery with a memorial gathering to follow at Spring Grove Funeral Homes 4389 Spring Grove Avenue 45223. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019