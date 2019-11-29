|
Judy Goode
Cincinnati - Judy Goode, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 24,2019, at Glen Meadows Nursing Home in Hamilton, Ohio where she had been a resident in the dementia unit since 2012. Born in 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Louis and Jesse Stickler. Preceded in death by her late husband Junius Goode and her twin brothers Ned and Ted Stickler.She is survived by her 4 children whom she always referred to as the "4 M's"; Mitzi (Randy) Smith, Mark (Karen) Singleton, Monte (Sheri) Singleton and Melissa Comeaux. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and two sister-in-law's; Annette (Ned) Stickler, and Peggy (Ted) Stickler both reside in Stanford, Kentucky. She retired from The Beechwood Home, where she was the Activities Director for many years. She considered her residents there as family and loved her job.She had an outgoing personality and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed weekend trips to visit family in Stanford, KY, playing bingo, decorating her home for all holidays and owning several cats throughout her life.Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service at noon, located at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati OH 45223. Entombment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's foundation in Judy's honor.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019