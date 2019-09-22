Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Martin of Tours
3720 St. Martin Place
Cincinnati,, OH
Memorial Mass
Following Services
Saint Martin of Tours
3720 St. Martin Place,
Cincinnati,, OH
Judy Hayes


1940 - 2019
Judy Hayes Obituary
Judy Hayes

Cincinnati - Hayes, Judith Ann age 78, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 26, 1940 to LeRoy and Dorothy Thomas (nee Sunderhaus).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, Thomas (Sandy); parents, LeRoy and Dorothy; brothers, Robert (Nancy) and Donald (Gloria). Judith is survived by her sister, Nancy (Louis) and brothers, William (Judy), Daniel (Karen); dear friend, Dick ; and a host of other family members.

A visitation will be held from 10:30 am to 11:00 am with Memorial Mass to immediately follow on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Saint Martin of Tours, 3720 St. Martin Place, Cincinnati, OH 45211.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
