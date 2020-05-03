Judy Lee
1942 - 2020
Sayler Park - Born on August 29, 1942 in Cincinnati to the late Thomas & Dorothy (nee Albring) Lee. Judith graduated from Western Hills High School, & then attended The University of Cincinnati for under graduate and Xavier for her Masters Degree. She became a teacher & retired at Three Rivers School District as a Middle School Counselor. In Judith's free time she enjoyed gardening, traveling, antiquing,& being with family & friends. Survivors include her cousins: Barbara Sander, Donna Salatin, Bonnie Doepke, Toni Ellis, David Schumer, Holly Rohrer & many friends. Private Services were held. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cincinnati SPCA through www.braterfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 3 to May 6, 2020.
