Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd
Finneytown, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd
Finneytown, OH
View Map
Judy Rolfert Obituary
Judy Rolfert

Cincinnati - Judy A. (nee Wallbaum), loving wife of the late Edward H. Rolfert, loving mother to Jennifer (Mark) Boehner, Matthew (Michelle) Rolfert, and Melissa (Philip) Rismiller, beloved Oma to her three grandchildren, loving daughter of the late Paul and Ginny (Giblin) Wallbaum, daughter-in-law of the late Henry and Frieda (Fisher) Rolfert, sister to Don (Vicky) Wallbaum, Linda Wallbaum and Wendy Martin, sister-in-law of Judith Henderson, Richard (Nancy) Rolfert, and Robert (Mary) Rolfert, and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Passed away, Sunday, June, 23, 2019, at the age of 69. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, Thursday, June 27, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Inner-city Schools Education Fund, CISE or backpacks of school supplies may be brought to the Memorial Service to be donated to children in need. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 25, 2019
