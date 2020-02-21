|
|
Judy Semes
Judy L. (nee Busemeyer), loving mother of Maria (Aaron) Hensler. Dear grandmother "Baba" of Mia Rose Hensler. Sister of Mary (the late Donald) Dome and Jack (Jeanne) Busemeyer. Daughter of the late John H. and Dorothy Busemeyer. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 71. Family will receive friends at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020