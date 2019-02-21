|
|
Julia Ann Rodenbeck
Lebanon - (nee: Jackson), 86 of Lebanon, went home to the heavenly Father Monday, February 18, 2019. Born to Norman and Flora (nee: Young) Jackson on August 24, 1932 in Skowhegan, ME. Julia attended Business College and built a successful company in Lebanon with the talented team at Schmidt Progressive Company. After 20 years, she retired as CEO. She enjoyed staying active with the Lebanon United Methodist Church and the Chamber of Commerce. Julia traveled and danced as often as she could with her husband, Paul. She and Paul enjoyed meeting new people everywhere they went and becoming lifelong friends. To her family, she was known as a loving, strong, and resilient woman. A true matriarch to an adoring family. Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Daily. Julia is survived by her husband of 27 years, Paul A. Rodenbeck, three sons, Ray (Sherri) Moore of Lebanon, Stephen (Pamela) Moore of Lebanon and Jeff (Terry) Moore of Ft Wayne, IN. Eleven grandchildren, William (Leslie), Paul (Treva), Robin, Ashley (Ryan), Cory, Taylor, Dustin, Tyler, Timothy, Joey (Terri) and Josh. Sixteen great grandchildren, Maxwell, Reagan, Hunter, Harper, Amélie, Eleanora, Phoenix, Lexi, Tristan, Abagail, Brooklynn, Logan, Rylee, Summer, Matthew and Tyler. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23rd from 10:00AM-12NOON with a funeral service at 12NOON all at Lebanon United Methodist Church. Interment in Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Lebanon United Methodist Church Missions. Arrangements by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. www.hoskinsfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019