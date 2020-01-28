|
Sister Julia Mary Deiters, S.C.
Mount St. Joseph - Sister Julia Mary Deiters, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of Sister Joan Deiters, S.C., Father Bob Deiters, S.J., and the late Paul Deiters, survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Thursday, January 23, 2019 at the age of 93. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Sister Julia Mary has elected to donate her body to science. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020