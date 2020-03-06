Resources
Mason - Julia "Gail" Matre (nee Schneider), beloved wife of the late Donald C. Matre Sr., loving mother of Donald (Jennifer) Matre Jr., Laurie (John) Wollner, Julie (Ron) Byrge, Amy (Tom) Farrell and the late David Matre, caring grandmother of Josh, Kristen, Ashley, Chelsea, Emily, Nick, Tommy, Riley and Traci. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. Gail passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Susanna Catholic Church 616 Reading Rd, Mason, OH 45040 from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association 4555 Lake Forest Dr. #396, Blue Ash, OH 45242
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
