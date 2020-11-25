1/
Cincinnati - nee Beraha, age 92, passed away November 24, 2020, beloved wife of the late Alfred L. Suid, devoted mother of Howard Suid (the late Sandy Suid) and Maureen Lewis, dear sister of Bernard (Judith) Beraha and the late Maurice Beraha, sister in law of Marlene Beraha, loving grandmother of Stephanie (Tyler) Rhoads and Robert Malof. Private graveside services held at the convenience of the family, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome .com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
