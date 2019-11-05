|
|
Julian Renfro Sr.
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Gayle Harden-Renfro, devoted father of Julian (Sameena) Renfro Jr., Barry (Lannice) Renfro, both of Los Angeles, Calif. and Jenifer (Mark) Teasley; grandfather of Abigail, Isaiah, Julian Christopher and Baylee Renfro. loved by people from near and far. Departed on October 31, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7th at Renfro Funeral Chapel, 647 Forest Avenue. Friday Nov. 8th services will begin with 10 a.m. visitation at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1809 Rutland followed by 12 noon funeral service. Interment, Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019