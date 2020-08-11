1/1
Julie Baldwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Baldwin

Cincinnati - (nee Bedore) beloved wife of Chuck. Loving mother and best friend of Holly Baldwin (Eric Donnermeyer). Preceded in death by parents Joe and Jean Bedore and sister Jeanette Valvano. Survived by sisters-in-law Deb, Terri (Tom) and Nancy (Larry). Special aunt to Tina, Doug, Phillip, Amanda, Bailey and Andrew. Great aunt to Nathan, Lola and Henry. Survived by many other loving friends and family members. Julie passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at age 66. No services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers or donations, please wear a mask. Neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved