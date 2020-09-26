1/
Dr. Julie J. Boudousquie
Dr. Julie J. Boudousquie

Dr. Julie J. Boudousquie (Whetsel, Gerdsen) died July 8th.

Born November 13, 1936 on the campus of Springhill College, Julie was number 11 of 14 children.

She was a fourth generation Jesuit Professor; teaching finance at Xavier, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Universities. After retirement, she sold commercial real estate.

Julie was preceded in death by son Robert L. Whetsel and grandson Evan M Korte and is survived by siblings Alida Rodriguez, Margaret Jacobson, Anne Harrell, and Edward Boudousquie, son Dennis W Whetsel, daughter Marian R Korte, grandchildren, Aaron (Valarie), Julie, David, Graham and Brenna Korte and great-granddaughter Emery Rose.

A long time member of the Covington Rotary, Julie was elected the first woman President (94-95) and was elected District Governor for Eastern Kentucky (2003-4).

Thanks to staff at Madonna Manor for their loving care.

Donations; The Covington Rotary Club, c/o Dave Meyer 3403 Lindenwood Dr. Erlanger, KY. 41018




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
