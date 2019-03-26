Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
St. Joseph Cemetery - 6440 S. High St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie R. Federer Adkins

Obituary Condolences

Julie R. Federer Adkins Obituary
Julie R. Federer Adkins

- - Julie R. Federer Adkins age 55, passed away at home on March 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Cincinnati. A volunteer court appointed advocate for foster children in Butler County. She loved the Green Bay Packers, Karaoke but most of all her grandchildren and great-grandson. Preceded in death by father, John L. Federer Sr., husband, Bryan Kevin Adkins. Survived by mother, Jeanne Federer, daughter, Roxanne (Keith) Witt, son, Robert E. Johnson III, daughter, Kara Adkins Ramirez (Kevin Pierce), grandchildren, Elizabeth (David Rodriguez), Lucy, Alexis, Connor, Brayden, Cole and Andrew, great-grandson, Oscar, sisters, Janet (Arthur) Pickens, Jakki Federer (Bill Frazier), brothers, John L. Jr. (Sally), Jerry (Robin), Jim (Lana), Joe (Cathy), Jeff (Mandy), beloved pup, Gracie and cat, Ellie and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the Maeder Quint Tiberi Funeral Home 1068 S. High St. on Thursday March 28, 2019 3-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel located on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery 6440 S. High St. where burial will follow. Fr. Raymond Larussa, Celebrant. To sign the on-line condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now