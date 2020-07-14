1/1
June A. Linz
June A. Linz

June A. Linz, age 94, passed away February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Gil and her son Bill. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral planned in March was postponed. A memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be July 25, 2020 for the immediate family. Memorials in remembrance of June can be made to: Greenhouse Living, 2311 Shirley Cove, Sheridan WY, 82801 and designated to The June Linz Fund.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
