June A. Linz



June A. Linz, age 94, passed away February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Gil and her son Bill. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral planned in March was postponed. A memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be July 25, 2020 for the immediate family. Memorials in remembrance of June can be made to: Greenhouse Living, 2311 Shirley Cove, Sheridan WY, 82801 and designated to The June Linz Fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store