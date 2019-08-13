|
June B. Lakes
Cincinnati - LAKES, June B. (nee Whitney) - Beloved wife of the late Blaine Lakes; Dear sister of Robert (Dorothy) Whitney, Phyllis Whitney; and the late Gerald (Janet) Whitney; Aunt to 4 nieces and 2 nephews And many great nieces and great nephews; Passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 age 94 years; Resident of Summerside area; Visitation will be held at Evans Funeral Home - Milford 741 Center Street Milford, Ohio 45150 on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM; Funeral service will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home; Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019