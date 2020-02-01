|
|
June Betsch
Green Twp. - June Betsch (nee Gartner), beloved wife of the late Frank Betsch. Devoted mother of Diane (late Bruce) Ivins, David Betsch, Joyce (Terry) Boyle and Nancy Tereck. Loving grandmother of Mary Ann (Terry) Haas, Nicholas (Lyndsay) Santalucia, Adam, Clair (Matthew) and the late Katie Boyle, Andy and Amanda Ivins, Alex, Cole and Luke Tereck. Great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Joyce Schmid. June passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 91. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) on Tuesday (Feb 4) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spina Bifida Assoc. of Cincinnati, 3245 Deborah Lane, Cincinnati 45239 or to Eldermount, 401 Farrell Court, Cincinnati 45233. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020