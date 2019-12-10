Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
June Carolyn Lyons

June Carolyn Lyons Obituary
June Carolyn Lyons

June Carolyn (nee Rooks) Lyons passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Charles Lyons, loving mother of Michael Lyons, Beverly (Larry) Granrud, Cheryl Bovard, and Jerry (Susan) Lyons. Loving grandmother of Justin Bovard, Lindsey Lyons, Alexander Granrud, Matthew Granrud, Andrew Lyons and Christopher Lyons. She is also survived by her sister Patricia (Will) Doak, Sister in Law Janet Rooks, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son Michael, her parents, and siblings Beulah Zoz and Cecil Rooks, Jr. Visitation will take place from 11:00am December 13th until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm held at Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd 451-8800. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's . Online condolences at www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
