June Dumford Hill, Born January 7, 1926, passed away September 2, 2019. June lived a joyful life of influence and creative beauty for 93 years in her hometown of Mason, Ohio. A celebration of a life well-lived will be held at Heritage Presbyterian Church , 6546 Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040, on Friday, September 13, 2019. Visitation will take place from 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. A luncheon for fellowship and memories will take place following the service at 12:30 PM. Donations in June's honor may be made to Best Friends Animal Society. Services in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019