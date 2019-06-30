Services
June E. (Wheatley) Flick

June E. (Wheatley) Flick Obituary
June E. Flick (nee Wheatley)

Anderson Twp - June E. Flick (nee Wheatley) wife of the late William Benton Flick, beloved mother of Russell Dale (Layne) Flick and Pamela Elaine (Tom) Hoctor, also survived by many nieces and nephews. June 28, 2019. Age 102 years. Formerly of Mt. Washington, residence the New England Club, Anderson Twp. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. July 2, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit on Tues. from 12:30-1:30 PM. And a Memorial Service at the New England Club on Tues. at 3 PM. Memorials to the Peppermint Pig Thrift and Gift Animal Rescue or Grace Hospice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019
