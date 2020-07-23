1/1
June (Stevison) Lang
June Lang (nee Stevison)

Cincinnati - June Lang (nee Stevison). Beloved wife of the late J. David Lang. Devoted mother of Judy (James) Dye, Dave (Vickie) Lang, Dan (Brenda) Lang, and Sue (Steve) Sprunger. Cherished grandmother of Steve Dye, John Dye, Diana Lugo, Carol Voght, Nathan Sprunger, Brian Sprunger, Nick Sprunger, Sarah Arnold, Erica Parmley, Caleb Lang, and Abigail Peters. Also survived by 20 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of James (Polly) Stevison. June passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31st from 11 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at Lifespring Christian Church, 1373 Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lifespring Christian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
