June LaVerne Weinhart
Cincinnati - Weinhart
June LaVerne (nee Hasenohr) beloved wife of Dale Whitlaw Weinhart for 63 years. Loving mother of Michael Dale Weinhart (Brenda) and Susan Carol Collett (Lindsey). Cherished grandmother of Kristen Collett, Alexander and Benjamin Weinhart. Preceded in death by her parents Amelia and Ernst Hasenohr and a beloved sister Ruth Rohlfer. Also survived by 3 nieces and 5 nephews. June passed away January 16, 2020 at age 83. Visitation will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7710 Kenwood Road, Kenwood, Ohio, 45236 Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM with funeral services at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020