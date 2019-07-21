Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
June Magrish

June Magrish Obituary
June Magrish

Cincinnati - June Thompson Magrish, age 94, passed away on July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Coleman James Magrish, cherished mother of Caroline Magrish Calder and Robert Coleman Magrish (Jack H. Ballard), dear cousin of Nancy Koch Holterhoff and Claire Campbell DeBalbian-Verster. June was a longtime docent at the Taft Museum of Art, and the Cincinnati Art Museum. A celebration of her life will be held on July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Norman Chapel inside Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to the Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019
