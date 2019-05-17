Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
5261 Foley Road
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
5261 Foley Road
View Map
Delhi Township - June E. McBrayer (nee Elsner) 90, May 12, 2019, Delhi Township. Beloved wife of Earl A., devoted mother of Jeffery McBrayer (Brenda) & the late June S. McBrayer, loving grandmother of Scott A. McBrayer (Sandra) & Grace E. Kaufman (Kevin), gr. grandmother of Courtney and Alex McBrayer and Hope Kaufman, beloved daughter of the late August Elsner and Mabel Elsner (nee Steppe) and sister to the late Carol F. Adams. Mrs. McBrayer was a 50+ years Sunday School teacher at Shiloh United Methodist and Delhi Methodist (now Eden Chapel). Longtime member of Women's Fortnightly Reading Club and active member of her community. Visitation Monday, May 20, 9:30 - 11:30AM at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5261 Foley Road with services immediately following. Memorials to Shiloh United Methodist Church-Childrens Ministries or League for Animal Welfare. Arrangements by Dennis George Funeral Home - www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 17, 2019
