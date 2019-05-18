|
June Runck
Addyston - June Runck (nee Rohrer), 81, passed in peace surrounded by her family May 16, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Runck, devoted mother of Danny Runck (Brenda), Tammy Duncan, Lois Haller (Steve), Julie Balsley (the late Scott) & Tracey Fitzgerald (Steve), dear sister of Donald "Stoogie" Rohrer. Also survived by 9 grandch., numerous gr. grandch., nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents & 8 siblings. Visitation Mon., May 20, 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Whitewater Crossing Life Center or . www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 18, 2019