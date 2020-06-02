Justin (Jack) Klein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin (Jack) Klein

Klein, Justin (Jack) age 91, passed away June 1, 2020, beloved husband of the late Barbara Klein, loving father of Shelly (Ken) Weisbacher, Steven (Chris) Klein and Robert (Marcy) Klein, dear grandfather of Kevin (Beth) Weisbacher, Amy (Dugan) Warmoth, Jay, Jonathan, and Abigail Klein, great grandfather of Aspen and Kobe Weisbacher, and brother of the late Joan and Harry Kruke and Cherie and Joseph Fine. Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation or the charity of one's choice would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved