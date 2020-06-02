Justin (Jack) Klein
Klein, Justin (Jack) age 91, passed away June 1, 2020, beloved husband of the late Barbara Klein, loving father of Shelly (Ken) Weisbacher, Steven (Chris) Klein and Robert (Marcy) Klein, dear grandfather of Kevin (Beth) Weisbacher, Amy (Dugan) Warmoth, Jay, Jonathan, and Abigail Klein, great grandfather of Aspen and Kobe Weisbacher, and brother of the late Joan and Harry Kruke and Cherie and Joseph Fine. Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation or the charity of one's choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.