Kandi LaPointe Rath Obituary
Denver, NC. - Kandi LaPointe Rath, age 74, formerly of Cincinnati, OH died peacefully at home on July 25, 2019. Born December 12, 1944 in Cincinnati, she's preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen (Bell) Griffin, sister Hudrin Malott and late husband Richard Rath of Cincinnati. Kandi is survived by her son Kevin LaPointe (Heather) and stepdaughters Deborah Mongenas (Joe) and Pamela Rath. An avid animal lover, the family requests any donations in her honor be made to the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019
