Karen Anne Fultz
Karen Anne Fultz

Goodlettsville, TN - Karen Anne Fultz, 64, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born on December 14, 1955, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to the late John H. Davis and Patricia Gray Davis

Karen graduated from Franklin - Simpson High School in 1973 and Western Kentucky University in 1976. She was a hardworking, dedicated employee who loved her coworkers. She was always the first person in the office and the last person to leave. She was a devout Catholic who was faithful to the church. As a CPA, she was Director of Accounting for St Thomas Hospital, Chief Financial Officer for Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance, the business manager for St. Susanna Catholic Church in Mason, Ohio, and most recently the Director of Parish & School Financial Services for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville. Karen was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, often attended Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, and was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Francis Oldenberg, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother John H. Davis, Jr.; sister Patricia Grace Davis.

She is survived by her sister Terri (Tommy) Crutcher; nieces Cecilia Anne (Randall) Crutcher Quintero, and Heather Anne-Marie (Collin) Davis Brooks; nephews Thomas Brooks (Rikki) Crutcher, Jr, and Adam Davis (Veronica) Crutcher; great nieces Harper Davis Quintero, and Chandler Brooks Crutcher; great nephews Jesse & Brady Davis; sister-in-law Ruth McDonald Davis.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory with Father Pat Kibby officiating. Family will receive friends and visitors one hour prior to the service. Pandemic guidelines (masks and social distancing) are required for the safety of all. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donation be made to one of the following charities:

American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html

Catholic Diocese of Nashville https://shepherds.dioceseofnashville.com/

Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana https://www.oldenburgfranciscans.org/donate.html

Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Road, Nashville, TN 37216.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
St. Stephen Catholic Community
St. Stephen Catholic Community
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Spring Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery.
