Karen Bammerlin
Springfield Twp. - (nee Bowman). Age 79. Passed away March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Bammerlin. Devoted mother of Kristina (Clint) Winterhalter, Brian (Georgia) Bammerlin, Matt (Lisa) Bammerlin, and Kim (William) Fielden. Loving grandmother of Patrick & Abby Bammerlin, Parker & Kameron Bammerlin, and Liam & Spencer Fielden. Dear sister of Janet Mason and the late Michael Bowman. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen, 6120 S. Gilmore Rd., Ste 206, Cincinnati, OH 45014 or to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020