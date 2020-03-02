|
Karen Hoeb
Cincinnati - Karen Bennett Hoeb, former President/Chief Executive Officer of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Executive Director for the Farmer Family Foundation, died peacefully on March 2, 2020. Over a career that spanned four decades, Karen was one of the first female vice presidents in the Cincinnati banking industry, served as President and General Manager of Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates and was selected as one of the Cincinnati Enquirer's 2003 Women of the Year. Additionally, she sat on numerous boards or committees, including the UC College of Business Corporate Advisory Board, Cincinnati Woman's Club and SC Ministry Foundation. Karen was born in Indianapolis to Jess and Martha Bennett on November 30, 1942. She met her future husband while attending the University of Cincinnati, where she graduated in 1965 with a degree in business administration. She was deeply involved with her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, during her time at UC and throughout her life. After college, she joined Cincinnati Milacron as a secretary, which led to various positions in human resources management. In the 1960s and 1970s, even with a college degree, career opportunities for women were limited. A Milacron executive, realizing her capabilities, asked her one day what she "planned to do" with her education. This question ultimately led Karen to The Southern Ohio Bank where she started out as Director of Human Resources. In 1980, she became vice president. Karen's real passion was serving the nonprofit sector, which she believed was most rewarding because "at the end of the day… you've made a difference." In 1988, Karen joined The Greater Cincinnati Foundation as Executive Director. In 1994, she was named President/Chief Executive Officer, becoming its first salaried leader. It was a time, Karen said, when foundations were not well known or understood. Her role was to help move the organization from volunteer to professional management. During Karen's tenure at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, its assets grew from $65 million to more than $200 million. Paul Sittenfeld, a board member when Karen was at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and who, among others, nominated her for the Women of the Year award, called her a motivator. "She had the same effect on me that she has had and continues to have on so many other people: stimulating involvement through her many and varied skills blended with her warm and inviting manner." Stating that Karen was "never one to seek the limelight," he said she "deserves to be recognized in this way," and her "example of quiet commitment" should be acknowledged. The sustaining force through Karen's life was her marriage. "I have a wonderful husband who's my partner," she said when interviewed for the Women of the Year award. "We've shared everything together. Whatever one was doing, the other was a partner in it." In addition to her husband, William R. Hoeb, Jr., Karen is survived by sister Janet (Charles) Ward, sister-in-law Charlotte Hoeb McEnery, brother-in-law Robert (Cindy) Hoeb, and nieces Tina McEnery (Tim) DuMont, Jennifer McEnery (Chris) Finn,Emily McEnery (Ryan) Moriarty, Sarah Ellen Hoeb, nephews Joe (Cathy) Lang and Benjamin Hoeb and 11 great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Cintas Center, 1624 Herald Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45207 (please park in Lot C2, enter through Banquet and Conference Center). Memorials may be made to the Karen and Bill Hoeb Fund of the College Educational and Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 3518, Cincinnati, OH 45201-3518.
