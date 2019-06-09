Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Karen J. Schwartz

Cincinnati - Schwartz, Karen J., nee Ackerman, age 75, passed away June 5, 2019 , devoted wife of Philip J. Schwartz, beloved mother of Robb (Bea) Schwartz, Ethan (Shawnda) Schwartz, dear sister of Donald (Betsy) Ackerman, loving grandmother of Melissa, Scott and Kurt, great grandmother of Alexa, Andrew, Kellie, Julia, Logan and Charlie. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Tuesday, June 11, 11:00 A.M. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Philip Schwartz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Matthew 25 Ministries or would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from June 9 to June 10, 2019
