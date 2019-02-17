|
|
Karen June (Crew) Scruggs
Cincinnati - Karen June Scruggs, beloved wife of Thomas Scruggs, also survived by 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Born into eternal life Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at age 75. Dear sister of 5, preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings. Visitation will be held Monday, February 18 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church from 11:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019