Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Karen June (Crew) Scruggs

Karen June (Crew) Scruggs Obituary
Karen June (Crew) Scruggs

Cincinnati - Karen June Scruggs, beloved wife of Thomas Scruggs, also survived by 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Born into eternal life Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at age 75. Dear sister of 5, preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings. Visitation will be held Monday, February 18 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church from 11:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
