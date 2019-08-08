Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Karen Richards
Dr. Karen M. Richards Obituary
Dr. Karen M. Richards

Glenside, PA - 53, beloved wife of the late Lyle Lewis; cherished daughter of John C. Richards and the late Betty (nee McConnell) Richards; and loving sister of Lisa Hockett, Jeff (Kelly) Richards, Debbie (Tom McGrath) Richards-McGrath, and Jenni (Glenn) Knight, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Karen had a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Depauw University, and a Doctorate Degree in Biochemistry from Vanderbilt. Karen worked as a Biochemist in pharmaceutical research for Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb in her career. She loved to travel, and enjoyed her yearly vacations with her husband to the Outer Banks.

Visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio, 45040 on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM. To send a condolence, or to sign the online guestbook, visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
