Loveland - Karen Mary O'Donnell - Beloved daughter of John H. and Marian L. O'Donnell. Loving sister of John H. O'Donnell Jr. Cherished Cousin of Michael (Shelley) Herbig, Craig Herbig, Eric (Candy) Pfau and Sandi (Michael) Johnson. Passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 53. Karen was a highly valued employee of Associated Premium Corporation as an artist and designer. She worked every Saturday with UC Pet Therapy where she, alongside her dogs Frankie and Lexi, provided comfort and strength to people during their hardest times. Karen also was an accomplished martial artist having reached the rank of 5th degree black belt over her 30 years of practice. She was a bright light and will be missed by everyone who knew her. A visitation will be held from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday March 27th, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) 7345 Hamilton Ave, Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Thursday March 28, 2019 at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph St, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens.