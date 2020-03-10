|
Dr. Karen S. Johnson
Cincinnati - Dr. Karen S. (nee Springmyer) Johnson beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas H. Johnson Jr., devoted mother of Laura Troyan (Ross), loving grandmother of Hayley Troyan, dear sister of the late Charles Springmyer Jr., sister-in-law of Susan Springmyer, also survived by many nieces and nephews. March 6, 2020. Age 81 years. Karen was born in Cincinnati Ohio, on September 18, 1938. She always pursued excellence in academics resulting in a BA, multiple Masters and a PhD in Economics. She met her husband-to-be Tom at a college party, and once they were married they traveled and lived in many locations: Nuremburg, Germany; Memphis, TN; Pittsburgh, PA; and Oklahoma City, OK where she then spent 40 years of her life. Aside from academics, Karen was devoted to her Investment Club, Faculty Wives Club, her card groups, and was president of her sorority at the University of Cincinnati. She was a Deacon of Covenant Presbyterian Church in OKC, and even served for a few years as Church Secretary. Although she claimed she was "not a social person," she seemed to know everyone on her block, both on Stonybrook in OKC and at Twin Towers in Cincinnati. She was always accepting and giving with all her neighbors, where many were awarded with her Christmas cookies that she meticulously created for over 40 years. Her caring nature cannot be surpassed; she will be deeply missed by her friends, her family, and all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Twin Towers Wilson Chapel with a reception to follow after services, 5343 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Karen S. Johnson to the Twin Towers Life Enriching Communities Foundation https://lec.org/lec-foundation/donate/ or at 5343 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224, 513-853-2000. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020