Karen S. Minning (Nee: Trimpe) beloved wife of Thomas Minning. Devoted mother of Amy (Brian) Lanter and Stacie (Chris) Jones. Cherished grandmother of Britney, Ashley, Amber, Christopher, Morgan and Lincoln. Loving great-grandmother of Avery, Melina and Issac. Dear sister of John (Mary), David, (Teresa) and Tom (Bev) Trimpe. Caring brother-in-law of Paul (Mary Lynn) and Bob Minning. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Karen passed away on Nov. 4th, 2019 at the age of 62. A memorial gathering will take place at St. Antoninus Church from 9:00 am until the time of the memorial mass at 10:30am on Sat. Nov. 9th . If so desired, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
