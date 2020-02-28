Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Karen S. Wiegele

Karen S. Wiegele Obituary
Karen S. Wiegele

(nee Baker) loving mother of Lisa (Dave) VanTyle, Brad Wiegele and Veronica (Mike) Smallwood, dear grandmother of Rachel, Lexi, Aidan, Clayton, Cori, Wyatt & Cody, dear sister of Debbie (Wayne) Dudley, aunt of Nate & Ben Dudley and niece of Eileen Annest. Passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike on Wednesday, April 15, 5PM until time of memorial blessing at 7PM. Memorials may be made to Pets In Need or SPCA. www.vittstermeranderson
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
