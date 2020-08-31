1/
Karl J. Schraml
Karl J. Schraml

Cincinnati - Karl J., beloved husband of the late Sonia "Sunny" Schraml of 62 years. Loving father of Elayne (Bob) Lauck and Dianne (Marty) Elam. Cherished grandfather of Casie, Kory, and Kyle. Dear great-grandfather of Cassidy, August, and Aiden. Passed away Sat., Aug. 29th, 2020. Age 82. Mass of Christian Burial Tues., Sept.8th at 10AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

