Karl Walter
Edgewood - Karl Otto Walter, 84, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center. Karl was born on May 31, 1935 to the late Otto and Friederike Walter. During his life, Karl played ice hockey for the West German National Olympic Hockey Team and then professionally for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After hockey, Karl moved to Cincinnati, OH where he met his future wife Margaret Helmer Walker. Once Karl and Margaret married, they moved to Northern Kentucky to begin a new life together. Karl is survived by his wife Margaret Helmer Walter, sister Margot Lammer and a niece Birgit Lutz. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 11:30 AM. Memorial contributions can be sent to (In Memory of Sophia Kappen) 4370 Glendale Milford Rd. Blue Ash, OH 45242. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019