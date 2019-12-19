|
|
Karla A. Langford
Karla A. Langford (nee Miller) loving wife of Robert T. Langford. Caring mother of Tracy (Jesse) Mitchell, Rick (Tammy), Rob and Russ (Toni) Langford. Loving grandmother of Tyler and Trevor Langford, Shelby (Corey) Wigal and Sierra (Jordan) Riley. Loving great grandmother of 4. Caring sister of Douglas H. Miller. Resident of Anderson Twp. Age 71yrs. A private service is being held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019