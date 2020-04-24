Resources
Karla G. (Schuster) Mackley

Karla G. (Schuster) Mackley Obituary
Karla G. Mackley (nee Schuster)

Dallas - Karla G. Mackley, 93, died April 12, 2020, of SARS-CoV-2. Born in Erfurt, Germany, she survived the fire-bombing of Dresden and escaped to Garmisch during WWII. At the US Army base there, she met her husband, the late William J. Mackley (P&G, ret.), and they returned to Cincinnati. She was a portrait photographer at Pogue's, photographing many prominent Cincinnati citizens from the '60s to the '90s. Survived by her daughter, Kara Mackley de Name, grandchildren William and Emma, nephew Tim Meckel and his children, Christopher, Stephanie, Andrew, and Caroline, and her life-long friend, Ron Louden. Predeceased by her sisters, Lucy Syrovie and Ingeborg R. Meckel, brother-in-law Dr. Alfred H. Meckel, and her beloved husband, William J. Mackley (P&G, ret.). She was buried on 4/21, at Spring Grove Cemetery. To honor her memory, please donate to her passion, animal welfare.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
