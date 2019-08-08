|
Karolina Engler
Okeana - Age 95, passed away on August 6, 2019 at . She was born in Ziemetshausen, Germany on April 3, 1924, the daughter of Kasper and Karolina (Kopp) Halbritter. She attended school in Germany for 8 years and then continued her education at a trade school. When she moved to the United States she worked as a dress maker for Fashion Frock, then worked at Shillito's making slip covers. In 1963, Karolina married Rudolph Engler and then went to work with her husband at his Blue Rock Bakery in Northside. She was a dedicated member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shandon, and also a member of the Kolping Society and the Okeana Senior Club. Karolina loved gardening, knitting and she crocheted anything from towels to sweaters. She is survived by her daughter, Rosie Donnelly and step-son, Rudy (Gerry) Engler; grandchildren, Karen (Steve) Cirino and Sherry Young; step-grandchildren, Adam and Karoline (Chris) Kritikos, and Shawna (Condy) Davis; great grandchildren, Ian Cirino, Tyler and Zachary Rumpke, Ashanti Young, and Corey (Alvin) Vollner; step-great grandchildren, Sebastian, Atticus, and Paris; she is also survived by many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four siblings; her step-son, Carl Engler; her son-in-law, Tom Donnelly; and a great grandson, Steven Cirino. A visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Rd, Shandon, OH 45063 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Old Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church or , 1010 Eaton Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019