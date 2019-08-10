|
Kathalynne Ann Milburn
Norwood - Kathalynne "Taffy" beloved wife of the late Russell Milburn, loving mother of Jeremy Cornett, Jina Cornett, Angela Cornett & Jo Cornett, Russell Dean Milburn, Michelle Waldron and the late James Milburn, adored grandmother & great grandmother to many, cherished sister of Ted Francis, Lori Savage, Paul Francis and the late Michael Francis. Passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 69. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August, 13 from 5-7 at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart or . Condolences www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2019