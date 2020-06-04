Katharina Nagel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katharina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katharina Nagel

Cincinnati - Katharina Nagel (nee Rith) beloved wife of the late Michael Nagel. Loving mother of Michael Nagel Jr., Alfred Nagel and Linda (Matthew) Schlegel. Devoted Oma of Steven Nagel, Michael Nagel and Nathan Nagel. Dear sister of Heli (Bob) Horton and the late Susanna (Mathias) Tullius. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. Passed away June 3, 2020. Age 89 years. Visitation Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 A.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Funeral Mass to follow at 12 noon at St. Ann's Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Groesbeck. Burial Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Assc., 5211 Maddison Rd., Cinti., OH 45227. neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Ann's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved