Katherine Ann Meredith Obituary
Katherine Ann Meredith

Cincinnati - Katherine A. Meredith nee Wingert, age 99, passed away on October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy Meredith, loving mother of the late Karen Edgecomb, mother-in-law of Robert Edgecomb, grandmother of Rob (Amie Medley) Edgecomb, dear sister of Dorothy Leighton and also survived by many loving nieces and a nephew. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, 1345 Grace Ave. Cin. OH 45208, with funeral service following at 10:30 AM. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be directed to a . www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
