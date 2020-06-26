Katherine Breitholle
Katherine Breitholle

Brunswick, GA - 6/22/20 (98) Predeceased by parents, Louis and Ottilie Koedel and husband, Paul. Survived by children Kathy DeAnglis, Edward (Monica) Breitholle and Carol (Greg) Rupp; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Cremation was chosen and, because of the pandemic, there was no service.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
