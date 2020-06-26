Katherine Breitholle
Brunswick, GA - 6/22/20 (98) Predeceased by parents, Louis and Ottilie Koedel and husband, Paul. Survived by children Kathy DeAnglis, Edward (Monica) Breitholle and Carol (Greg) Rupp; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Cremation was chosen and, because of the pandemic, there was no service.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.