Katherine Breitholle

Brunswick, GA - 6/22/20 (98) Predeceased by parents, Louis and Ottilie Koedel and husband, Paul. Survived by children Kathy DeAnglis, Edward (Monica) Breitholle and Carol (Greg) Rupp; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Cremation was chosen and, because of the pandemic, there was no service.









