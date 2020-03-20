Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Katherine Elizabeth Kincaid

West Chester - May 14, 2002 - March 11, 2020

Katie (Kt) is the beloved daughter of Valerie (Bott) and Daniel Kincaid and loving little sister of Matt. A Celebration of Life open to all will be held later this year when it is again safe for large gatherings. Katie's legacy may be honored by making a contribution to the Katherine (Kt) Kincaid Scholarship at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. Gifts are being accepted through CHCA's website at www.chca-oh.org/ktscholarship or checks may be mailed to CHCA Advancement Office, Attn: Katherine Kt Kincaid Scholarship, 8283 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
