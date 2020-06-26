Katherine "Kathy" F. Helmbock (nee Fryer), 1932-2020, age 87 years, born August 26, 1932 to Kathryn Zempter Fryer and Ercel Ray Fryer in Winchester, KY. Wife of the late David Helmbock, sister of the late psychiatrist John E. Fryer M.D., LGBT civil rights pioneer, and survived by son Steven Helmbock. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Kathy came to Cincinnati to take a job at a brand group at P&G. She later worked at the advertising departments of Baldwin Piano and Shillitos/Lazarus until 1995. An activist with the National Organization for Women since 1972, Kathy served the local and Ohio chapters as president, vice-president, and treasurer. She was a charter member of the Cincinnati Women's Political Caucus and served a term on the Planned Parenthood Board in the 1990s. She was president of the Women's City Club in 2007 & 2008. Kathy volunteered for many Democratic campaigns over the past four decades and served on the Democratic Party Executive Committee. A lifelong member of the Christian Church Disciples of Christ, she served the Walnut Hills Church as elder and board chair in the 1990s plus the Norwood Church as elder from 2012 to 2018. Graveside Service at Spring Grove Cemetery on Tues. June 30, at 2:30 PM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. from 1-2 PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store