Fairfield - Katherine L. Griffin age 67 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday October 10, 2019. She was born November 17, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late Robert J. and Bettie L. (nee Schoolcraft) Denham. Mrs. Griffin worked for the U. S. Postal Service and was a member of the Winton Road First Church of God. On September 22, 1995 she married Raymond Griffin. She is survived by her husband Raymond Griffin; two daughters Tracy (Shawn) Denholm and Heather (Brandon) Sasser; two sons Orville (Vanessa) Griffin and Brian (Melanie) Griffin; seventeen grandchildren, and one brother Robert Lee Denham. Mrs. Griffin was also preceded in death by two brothers Kenneth J. Denham and Mark E. Denham and her grandchild Adrian Hatmaker. Visitation on Monday October 14, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM-8:00PM. The funeral will be on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 12noon with visitation starting at 11:00AM at The Winton Road First Church of God 6200 Winton Rd. Fairfield with Pastor Dennis Whitaker, officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019